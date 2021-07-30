CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CyberOptics in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter.

CYBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.64 million, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

