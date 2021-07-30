CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. CyberOptics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CYBE traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 262,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.64 million, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60.

CYBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

