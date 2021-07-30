CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on October 8th

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

CONE stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.57.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

