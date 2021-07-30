CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on October 8th

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
CyrusOne has increased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
CONE stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.57.
In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
