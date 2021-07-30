CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 193.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.57.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.