CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
CONE stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 193.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.
CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.57.
In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.