D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,436 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.