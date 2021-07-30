D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.