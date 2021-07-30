D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 275,815 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,815 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

