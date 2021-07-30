Daniel B. Fitzpatrick Buys 2,500 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

1st Source stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.