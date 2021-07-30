Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Up to $16.74

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $17.13. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 5,136 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.