Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 253.8% in July

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the June 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DANOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 190,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

