Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 151.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

DSKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 million, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. Research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.