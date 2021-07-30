Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $1,222.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.95. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

