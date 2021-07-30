Dassault Aviation’s (DUAVF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $1,222.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.95. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

