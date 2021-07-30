Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 73.4% in July

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Data I/O stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,933. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

In other Data I/O news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $322,008 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

