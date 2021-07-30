Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -797.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,049 shares of company stock valued at $41,962,727 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

