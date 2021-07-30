Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2,550.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,391 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Shares of PLAY opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

