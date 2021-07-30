David Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub purchased 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

