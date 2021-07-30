Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACXU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

PACXU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.