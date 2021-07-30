Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 40,000 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TIXT stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 51.97.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

