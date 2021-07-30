Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,991,393 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $170,955,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 149.73 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.