Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVK. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVK stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

