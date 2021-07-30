Decisionpoint Systems’ (DPSI) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Taglich Brothers

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Taglich Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

