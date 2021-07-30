Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $426.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing omni-channel distribution have been contributing to its performance. This is evident from the company's sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and compared favorably with the year-ago period. Strength in company’s brands except for Sanuk, direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform and positive impacts of the solid execution of its strategy were tailwinds. As a result, it issued upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, management expects operational headwinds like capacity constraints and elevated costs with respect to warehouse employee safety and payroll costs.”

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.00.

DECK opened at $406.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.12. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $414.55.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $1.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.