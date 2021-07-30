Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $415.96 and last traded at $409.88, with a volume of 1823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $406.69.

The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.47.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.12.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

