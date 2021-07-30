DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY SIRONA saw growth in both Consumables and Technologies & Equipment in the first quarter of 2021, driven by a stronger-than-expected recovery in global dental demand. Its strategic buyouts of Byte and Datum Dental are major positives. Per the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the company’s R&D has been increased substantially in 2021 and as per management this trend is likely to continue in the near future. A raised financial outlook for 2021 buoys optimism. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s results in the first quarter were better-than-expected. Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA outperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company witnessed a decline in organic sales in its Technologies & Equipment segment during the quarter. Forex woes also pose a challenge to the company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

