Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.55 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.00.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

