Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

DASTY opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

