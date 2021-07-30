Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
DASTY opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
