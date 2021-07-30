Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 53,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,148,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

