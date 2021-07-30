Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 53,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,148,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

