Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DPSGY. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

