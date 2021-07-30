Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.68 ($20.80) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

