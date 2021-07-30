Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 40.4% in July

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 632,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 338,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,838. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

