Diamond Hits Market Cap of $8.33 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00005727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $13,313.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001958 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00073911 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,616,836 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

