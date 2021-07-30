DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $80.77 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $80.77 million and approximately $611,128.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,841,983 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

