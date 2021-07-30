Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,506 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,682 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everi by 584.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 219,434 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 3.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

