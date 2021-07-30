Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 87,292 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

HRTX stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

