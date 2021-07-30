Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBCP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 25.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. Research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

