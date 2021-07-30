Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,891 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

