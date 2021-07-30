Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Krystal Biotech worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.13. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.92.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.