Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,672 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of SRG opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $682.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.