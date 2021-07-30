Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,264 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Riverview Bancorp worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of RVSB opened at $6.96 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $155.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

