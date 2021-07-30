Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

