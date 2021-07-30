Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Position Trimmed by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INDL opened at $52.14 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

