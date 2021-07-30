Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.96% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $573,000.

Shares of DRIP opened at $9.02 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06.

