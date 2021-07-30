Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DSCSY stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $81.85.

