discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday.

discoverIE Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,044 ($13.64). 33,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,765. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 886.08. The company has a market cap of £933.92 million and a P/E ratio of 79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,076.60 ($14.07).

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Nicholas Jefferies bought 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

