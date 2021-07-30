Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Cut to $4.75

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,059. The company has a market cap of $945.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

