Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DRVN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,297. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.61.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
