Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DRVN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,297. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

