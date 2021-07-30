DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.71.

DTE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

