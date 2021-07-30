Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 76.2% in July

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY remained flat at $$5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

